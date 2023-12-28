India to sign clean, fair economy deal under Indo-Pacific economic framework
India has already signed a deal under the US-led framework to mitigate risks of economic disruptions from global supply chain shocks. Legal vetting of the clean and fair economy deals is expected to be completed by February
NEW DELHI : India is expected to sign a much-awaited deal on two more pillars of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework—clean economy and fair economy—early next year, two officials aware of the matter said.
