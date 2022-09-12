India to skip digital, trade talks at IPEF1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 12:56 AM IST
- Reasons stem partly from India’s well-established disagreements with the US over data localization, the flow of data
NEW DELHI : The Biden Administration’s signature Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) got off to a steady, if unremarkable, start at the first ministerial meeting of the 14-nation grouping held in Los Angeles last week. India, represented by union minister Piyush Goyal, agreed to join discussions on supply chains, decarbonization and anti-corruption but opted out of talks on digital economy and trade.