India to skip digital, trade talks at IPEF

In an age where China’s economic dominance has grown steadily, IPEF hopes to bind a diverse group of the Indo-Pacific’s largest and most dynamic economies together to frame trade and technology rules, boost trade and secure the region’s economic future. New framework is grouped around four main pillars: trade and digital economy, supply chains, decarbonization & anti-corruption measures. First, and most challenging from India’s perspective, goes by the name of “Connected Economy" and seeks to shape regional economics through “high-standard, inclusive, free, fair, and open trade commitments", according to the ministerial statement released. The first pillar is expansive in its aims and seeks to harmonize approaches to environmental protections, labour laws and digital economy as well as trade facilitation measures.