Is New Delhi about to ease up on Chinese investment?

The Tencent test

The DPIIT is currently examining a Tencent investment in Flipkart, which may serve as a template for future decisions and a policy recalibration, the second person said. The Chinese technology major holds around 5% in the Indian e-commerce platform owned by Walmart, but has no management control or board representation. The DPIIT hopes to codify a standard that allows passive Chinese capital without compromising national security based on its scrutiny of the Tencent-Flipkart investment. If the Tencent model is deemed low-risk, it could clear the path for dozens of stalled investment applications currently stuck at various ministries.