The Centre is preparing to significantly relax a five-year-old rule that shut out Chinese capital and put existing investments in limbo, easing the stringent Press Note 3 (PN3) diktat issued in the wake of the pandemic outbreak.
Is New Delhi about to ease up on Chinese investment?
SummaryThe government is weighing a proposal to exempt investments up to 26% from the rigorous security screening process mandated by PN(3), provided the foreign entity exercises no management control and holds no seat on the company’s board, two people familiar with the matter said.
