India to source online price data from Amazon, Flipkart to revamp inflation tracking — Here's what we know

India is set to start sourcing the price data directly from e-commerce companies operating in the nation, like Amazon and Flipkart, as the country aims to revamp its benchmark inflation tracking systems, reported the news agency Reuters, citing the Head of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, 25 August 2025.

Advertisement

According to the agency report, the ministry aims to understand and capture the shift in the consumption habits of its citizens and address the concerns of the current data being outdated.

Saurabh Garg, the secretary of the MoSPI, said that the ministry has already started 'scraping prices' from the e-commerce websites across 12 cities of India, covering more than 2.5 million people. He also highlighted that the ministry is in talks with platforms like Amazon and Flipkart to get direct access to this data.

“The statistics ministry has begun scraping prices from e-commerce websites in 12 cities with populations above 2.5 million and is in talks with platforms to access data directly,” Saurabh Garg told the news agency in an interview.

Advertisement

Also Read | RBI at fork in the road, experts back chasing headline inflation

How is this beneficial for India? The ministry's move can improve the quality of India's retail inflation data by accounting for prices on online platforms as their share in household spending rises, according to the news report.

Nations from the United States to South Korea are already integrating scanners and online prices into their inflation tracking and measurement systems, showing a global trend of accounting for online prices.

As per the agency report citing a private study, India recorded nearly 27 crore online shoppers in 2024, which is projected to rise 22% every year.

E-commerce's effect on household spending Saurabh Garg also told the news agency that with the share of E-commerce expenses in household spending and Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) rising, the category is now 'significant enough' to be counted in India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket.

Advertisement

The MoSPI Secretary aims to make India's CPI index more representative and timely, according to the report.

The ministry also plans to include additional data sources, which will be included in the calculation of the nation's CPI index, when a new series is introduced next year. Garg also said that the people will now see a shift in weightages, as a recent consumption survey showed that Indians were spending a lower share of their budget on food expenses.

"This is likely to be rolled out from the middle of next year," he said, according to the news agency.

The changes in the CPI index will also include airfares and streaming-media prices from online sources where the citizen are spending a lot of their money.