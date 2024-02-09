Economy
India to start supplying gas for Sri Lankan power plants in 2025
Summary
- Sri Lanka has been looking to source LNG to run its gas-based power plants along with other industries
BETUL (GOA) : State-run Petronet LNG is expected to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Sri Lanka starting 2025, said the company’s managing director and chief executive officer A.K. Singh.
