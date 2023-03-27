India to use G20 gathering to push rupee trade2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 06:47 PM IST
The aim under India’s G20 presidency is to build a shared understanding of the challenges being faced in accelerating global trade and investment, and how existing opportunities can be harnessed to formulate human-centric concrete outcomes and deliverables, commerce ministry said
MUMBAI : India will use the G20 platform to push international trade settlement in rupees, especially with countries that are facing currency issues, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Monday.
