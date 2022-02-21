India tops emerging markets table for 3rd  month  in  January

Retail inflation did not breach the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6% by a huge margin, allowing breathing room to the accommodative rate-setting panel even as other EMs struggle with rising prices. Base effect-led mild inflation prints have so far given India a competitive advantage over Russia and Brazil, among others, which have already embarked upon an interest rate hike cycle. While inflation is unlikely to rise to an uncomfortable level in the coming few months, policy normalization by RBI is imminent.