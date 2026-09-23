India tops EMs again in August, but market risks persist

India’s strong GDP growth and relatively solid performance in manufacturing, exports and import cover kept it ahead of emerging-market peers in August, securing the top spot in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT). But the country lagged many peers on inflation, currency movement and stock-market performance, highlighting the pressure from external risks, including the war in West Asia.
Vietnam, despite outperforming India on GDP growth and posting better readings on manufacturing activity, exports, inflation and currency movement, ranked second. Its weak import cover and stock-market performance outweighed its stronger showing on several other indicators.