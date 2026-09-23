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India tops EMs again in August, but market risks persist

Payal BhattacharyaPragya Srivastava
4 min read23 Sep 2026, 12:24 PM IST
India’s strong economic activity kept it ahead of emerging-market peers in August, even as external risks and tighter financial conditions emerged as potential headwinds. (Pexels Photo)
India’s strong economic activity kept it ahead of emerging-market peers in August, even as external risks and tighter financial conditions emerged as potential headwinds. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

India retained the top spot in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker on strong GDP growth, robust exports and solid import cover, ahead of second-ranked Vietnam, but an imminent rate-hike cycle and geopolitical risks pose headwinds.

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India’s strong GDP growth and relatively solid performance in manufacturing, exports and import cover kept it ahead of emerging-market peers in August, securing the top spot in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT). But the country lagged many peers on inflation, currency movement and stock-market performance, highlighting the pressure from external risks, including the war in West Asia.

India’s strong GDP growth and relatively solid performance in manufacturing, exports and import cover kept it ahead of emerging-market peers in August, securing the top spot in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT). But the country lagged many peers on inflation, currency movement and stock-market performance, highlighting the pressure from external risks, including the war in West Asia.

Vietnam, despite outperforming India on GDP growth and posting better readings on manufacturing activity, exports, inflation and currency movement, ranked second. Its weak import cover and stock-market performance outweighed its stronger showing on several other indicators.

Vietnam, despite outperforming India on GDP growth and posting better readings on manufacturing activity, exports, inflation and currency movement, ranked second. Its weak import cover and stock-market performance outweighed its stronger showing on several other indicators.

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker compares 12 emerging economies across seven high-frequency indicators—GDP growth, manufacturing PMI, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, exchange-rate movements and stock-market performance.

Mixed picture

India’s overall economic activity remained strong, with GDP growth at 7.8% in the April-June quarter, beating estimates despite risks arising from the West Asia war. Manufacturing activity, however, slowed to 52.8 in August from 53.5-55 in the previous three months, although it remained the fourth-strongest reading among the 12 countries. Export growth surged to 26%, from 14.7-19.5% in the previous three months, making it the fourth-strongest among the countries tracked.

Import cover also improved to 10.8 months from 9.7-10 months, as the Reserve Bank of India’s special foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) deposit scheme helped draw in foreign-currency deposits and bolster foreign-exchange reserves.

At the same time, inflation weighed on India’s ranking relative to its emerging-market peers. Retail inflation rose to 4.8%, putting it 80 basis points above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%. Countries including Malaysia, Mexico and Vietnam had inflation readings relatively closer to their respective targets.

India’s stock market also performed better than in previous months, but still lagged many peers. Stock-market capitalization rose 2.7% month-on-month in August, up from 0.9-1.6% in the previous three months. Other emerging markets, including Indonesia, South Africa and China, posted increases of 2.9-3.3% in their respective stock-market capitalizations.

Despite the FCNR-B deposit scheme drawing in larger-than-expected foreign deposits, the rupee did not strengthen significantly, ranking sixth-worst among the 12 emerging-market peers. It appreciated 0.4% against the dollar month-on-month in August, less than the 0.5-2.3% appreciation recorded by several other currencies.

Risks ahead

The Indian economy is expected to face several headwinds in the coming months, including a slowdown in GDP growth, a possible further rise in inflation due to deficient monsoon rainfall and an imminent rate-hike cycle, as well as spillover effects from rising US bond yields. Some of these pressures were already visible in September.

The rupee appreciated at a slower rate of 0.2% on average through 22 September. Foreign investors also turned net sellers in equities after a gap of two months. Foreign portfolio investors’ net investments stood at - 17,235 crore during 1-22 September.

Rising US 10-year yields, hovering around 5%, could attract investors away from India. While India’s 10-year bond yield, at around 7%, is about 2 percentage points higher than the US yield, the gap has narrowed from around 250 basis points in early February, when India’s yield was 6.8% and the US yield was 4.3%.

Against the backdrop of rising inflation, the US Federal Reserve earlier this month raised its interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75-4.00%, putting further pressure on India to wind down its low-rate period. Several economists expect the Reserve Bank of India to start raising rates as early as next month, with cumulative rate hikes reaching 100 basis points by next year in the upcoming tightening cycle.

“For India, higher global bond yields and crude oil prices are emerging as key concerns,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note on Monday. It added that financial conditions in India were becoming tighter through higher bond yields, liquidity absorption, and higher global borrowing costs, even before a formal repo-rate hiking cycle begins.

In the first quarter of the financial year, strong credit growth supported the economy. With rate hikes expected sooner than later, that momentum could also face headwinds. Economists expect GDP growth in fiscal year 2027 (FY27) to be 7-7.3%, below the pace set in the first quarter.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts sRead more

ection. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.

Read Less
Pragya Srivastava

Pragya is the Editor of Plain Facts, the specialized data journalism vertical at Mint, where she leaRead more

ds a team dedicated to uncovering the stories hidden within complex datasets. Since taking the helm of the section in 2025, she has leveraged over a decade of journalistic expertise to bridge the gap between abstract numbers and storytelling.<br><br>Pragya has distinguished herself through rigorous data work on India’s most critical economic and social indicators in the last eight years. Her portfolio includes deep dives into the complexities of India’s GDP calculations, nuanced critiques of government datasets and surveys, and in-depth analysis of the Time-Use Survey. The latter notably highlighted the profound ways in which marriage reshapes the lives and labour of Indian women.<br><br>Pragya started her journey as a copy editor and a reporter at the Press Trust of India (PTI) in 2016. Her interest in data analysis led her to The Financial Express and Cogencis, where she got opportunities to examine India's public statistics through a rigorous lens. This was further cemented when she joined Plain Facts in 2021. She maintains that while data and charts drive the narrative, they must remain anchored in rigorous journalism—providing the essential context and relevance needed to influence both public policy and everyday lives.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIndia tops EMs again in August, but market risks persist

India tops EMs again in August, but market risks persist

Payal BhattacharyaPragya Srivastava
4 min read23 Sep 2026, 12:24 PM IST
India’s strong economic activity kept it ahead of emerging-market peers in August, even as external risks and tighter financial conditions emerged as potential headwinds. (Pexels Photo)
India’s strong economic activity kept it ahead of emerging-market peers in August, even as external risks and tighter financial conditions emerged as potential headwinds. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

India retained the top spot in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker on strong GDP growth, robust exports and solid import cover, ahead of second-ranked Vietnam, but an imminent rate-hike cycle and geopolitical risks pose headwinds.

Gift this article

India’s strong GDP growth and relatively solid performance in manufacturing, exports and import cover kept it ahead of emerging-market peers in August, securing the top spot in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT). But the country lagged many peers on inflation, currency movement and stock-market performance, highlighting the pressure from external risks, including the war in West Asia.

India’s strong GDP growth and relatively solid performance in manufacturing, exports and import cover kept it ahead of emerging-market peers in August, securing the top spot in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT). But the country lagged many peers on inflation, currency movement and stock-market performance, highlighting the pressure from external risks, including the war in West Asia.

Vietnam, despite outperforming India on GDP growth and posting better readings on manufacturing activity, exports, inflation and currency movement, ranked second. Its weak import cover and stock-market performance outweighed its stronger showing on several other indicators.

Vietnam, despite outperforming India on GDP growth and posting better readings on manufacturing activity, exports, inflation and currency movement, ranked second. Its weak import cover and stock-market performance outweighed its stronger showing on several other indicators.

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker compares 12 emerging economies across seven high-frequency indicators—GDP growth, manufacturing PMI, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, exchange-rate movements and stock-market performance.

Mixed picture

India’s overall economic activity remained strong, with GDP growth at 7.8% in the April-June quarter, beating estimates despite risks arising from the West Asia war. Manufacturing activity, however, slowed to 52.8 in August from 53.5-55 in the previous three months, although it remained the fourth-strongest reading among the 12 countries. Export growth surged to 26%, from 14.7-19.5% in the previous three months, making it the fourth-strongest among the countries tracked.

Import cover also improved to 10.8 months from 9.7-10 months, as the Reserve Bank of India’s special foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) deposit scheme helped draw in foreign-currency deposits and bolster foreign-exchange reserves.

At the same time, inflation weighed on India’s ranking relative to its emerging-market peers. Retail inflation rose to 4.8%, putting it 80 basis points above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%. Countries including Malaysia, Mexico and Vietnam had inflation readings relatively closer to their respective targets.

India’s stock market also performed better than in previous months, but still lagged many peers. Stock-market capitalization rose 2.7% month-on-month in August, up from 0.9-1.6% in the previous three months. Other emerging markets, including Indonesia, South Africa and China, posted increases of 2.9-3.3% in their respective stock-market capitalizations.

Despite the FCNR-B deposit scheme drawing in larger-than-expected foreign deposits, the rupee did not strengthen significantly, ranking sixth-worst among the 12 emerging-market peers. It appreciated 0.4% against the dollar month-on-month in August, less than the 0.5-2.3% appreciation recorded by several other currencies.

Risks ahead

The Indian economy is expected to face several headwinds in the coming months, including a slowdown in GDP growth, a possible further rise in inflation due to deficient monsoon rainfall and an imminent rate-hike cycle, as well as spillover effects from rising US bond yields. Some of these pressures were already visible in September.

The rupee appreciated at a slower rate of 0.2% on average through 22 September. Foreign investors also turned net sellers in equities after a gap of two months. Foreign portfolio investors’ net investments stood at - 17,235 crore during 1-22 September.

Rising US 10-year yields, hovering around 5%, could attract investors away from India. While India’s 10-year bond yield, at around 7%, is about 2 percentage points higher than the US yield, the gap has narrowed from around 250 basis points in early February, when India’s yield was 6.8% and the US yield was 4.3%.

Against the backdrop of rising inflation, the US Federal Reserve earlier this month raised its interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75-4.00%, putting further pressure on India to wind down its low-rate period. Several economists expect the Reserve Bank of India to start raising rates as early as next month, with cumulative rate hikes reaching 100 basis points by next year in the upcoming tightening cycle.

“For India, higher global bond yields and crude oil prices are emerging as key concerns,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note on Monday. It added that financial conditions in India were becoming tighter through higher bond yields, liquidity absorption, and higher global borrowing costs, even before a formal repo-rate hiking cycle begins.

In the first quarter of the financial year, strong credit growth supported the economy. With rate hikes expected sooner than later, that momentum could also face headwinds. Economists expect GDP growth in fiscal year 2027 (FY27) to be 7-7.3%, below the pace set in the first quarter.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts sRead more

ection. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.

Read Less
Pragya Srivastava

Pragya is the Editor of Plain Facts, the specialized data journalism vertical at Mint, where she leaRead more

ds a team dedicated to uncovering the stories hidden within complex datasets. Since taking the helm of the section in 2025, she has leveraged over a decade of journalistic expertise to bridge the gap between abstract numbers and storytelling.<br><br>Pragya has distinguished herself through rigorous data work on India’s most critical economic and social indicators in the last eight years. Her portfolio includes deep dives into the complexities of India’s GDP calculations, nuanced critiques of government datasets and surveys, and in-depth analysis of the Time-Use Survey. The latter notably highlighted the profound ways in which marriage reshapes the lives and labour of Indian women.<br><br>Pragya started her journey as a copy editor and a reporter at the Press Trust of India (PTI) in 2016. Her interest in data analysis led her to The Financial Express and Cogencis, where she got opportunities to examine India's public statistics through a rigorous lens. This was further cemented when she joined Plain Facts in 2021. She maintains that while data and charts drive the narrative, they must remain anchored in rigorous journalism—providing the essential context and relevance needed to influence both public policy and everyday lives.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyIndia tops EMs again in August, but market risks persist
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