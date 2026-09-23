India tops EMs again in August, but market risks persist

India’s strong GDP growth and relatively solid performance in manufacturing, exports and import cover kept it ahead of emerging-market peers in August, securing the top spot in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT). But the country lagged many peers on inflation, currency movement and stock-market performance, highlighting the pressure from external risks, including the war in West Asia.
India’s strong GDP growth and relatively solid performance in manufacturing, exports and import cover kept it ahead of emerging-market peers in August, securing the top spot in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT). But the country lagged many peers on inflation, currency movement and stock-market performance, highlighting the pressure from external risks, including the war in West Asia.
Vietnam, despite outperforming India on GDP growth and posting better readings on manufacturing activity, exports, inflation and currency movement, ranked second. Its weak import cover and stock-market performance outweighed its stronger showing on several other indicators.
Vietnam, despite outperforming India on GDP growth and posting better readings on manufacturing activity, exports, inflation and currency movement, ranked second. Its weak import cover and stock-market performance outweighed its stronger showing on several other indicators.
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker compares 12 emerging economies across seven high-frequency indicators—GDP growth, manufacturing PMI, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, exchange-rate movements and stock-market performance.
Mixed picture
India’s overall economic activity remained strong, with GDP growth at 7.8% in the April-June quarter, beating estimates despite risks arising from the West Asia war. Manufacturing activity, however, slowed to 52.8 in August from 53.5-55 in the previous three months, although it remained the fourth-strongest reading among the 12 countries. Export growth surged to 26%, from 14.7-19.5% in the previous three months, making it the fourth-strongest among the countries tracked.
Import cover also improved to 10.8 months from 9.7-10 months, as the Reserve Bank of India’s special foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) deposit scheme helped draw in foreign-currency deposits and bolster foreign-exchange reserves.
At the same time, inflation weighed on India’s ranking relative to its emerging-market peers. Retail inflation rose to 4.8%, putting it 80 basis points above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%. Countries including Malaysia, Mexico and Vietnam had inflation readings relatively closer to their respective targets.
India’s stock market also performed better than in previous months, but still lagged many peers. Stock-market capitalization rose 2.7% month-on-month in August, up from 0.9-1.6% in the previous three months. Other emerging markets, including Indonesia, South Africa and China, posted increases of 2.9-3.3% in their respective stock-market capitalizations.
Despite the FCNR-B deposit scheme drawing in larger-than-expected foreign deposits, the rupee did not strengthen significantly, ranking sixth-worst among the 12 emerging-market peers. It appreciated 0.4% against the dollar month-on-month in August, less than the 0.5-2.3% appreciation recorded by several other currencies.
Risks ahead
The Indian economy is expected to face several headwinds in the coming months, including a slowdown in GDP growth, a possible further rise in inflation due to deficient monsoon rainfall and an imminent rate-hike cycle, as well as spillover effects from rising US bond yields. Some of these pressures were already visible in September.
The rupee appreciated at a slower rate of 0.2% on average through 22 September. Foreign investors also turned net sellers in equities after a gap of two months. Foreign portfolio investors’ net investments stood at - ₹17,235 crore during 1-22 September.
Rising US 10-year yields, hovering around 5%, could attract investors away from India. While India’s 10-year bond yield, at around 7%, is about 2 percentage points higher than the US yield, the gap has narrowed from around 250 basis points in early February, when India’s yield was 6.8% and the US yield was 4.3%.
Against the backdrop of rising inflation, the US Federal Reserve earlier this month raised its interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75-4.00%, putting further pressure on India to wind down its low-rate period. Several economists expect the Reserve Bank of India to start raising rates as early as next month, with cumulative rate hikes reaching 100 basis points by next year in the upcoming tightening cycle.
“For India, higher global bond yields and crude oil prices are emerging as key concerns,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note on Monday. It added that financial conditions in India were becoming tighter through higher bond yields, liquidity absorption, and higher global borrowing costs, even before a formal repo-rate hiking cycle begins.
In the first quarter of the financial year, strong credit growth supported the economy. With rate hikes expected sooner than later, that momentum could also face headwinds. Economists expect GDP growth in fiscal year 2027 (FY27) to be 7-7.3%, below the pace set in the first quarter.