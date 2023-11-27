India tops Mint's EM tracker for the eighth straight month

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 89, India topped the EM league table in October. The Philippines and Brazil were second and third, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top countries India topped the chart for the eighth straight month with a record high score of 89. It was the best economy on GDP, PMI, and exports growth. (Sept-quarter GDP data is yet to be released.)

The Philippines gained two spots to reach second. The peso escaped unhurt in a month when all other currencies slipped, and inflation remained in control. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brazil slipped one spot to third mainly because Philippines went past it. But its score improved thanks to the second-best exports growth.

(Graphic: Mint)

