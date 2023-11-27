Hello User
Business News/ Economy / India tops Mint's EM tracker for the eighth straight month

India tops Mint's EM tracker for the eighth straight month

Tanay Sukumar

  • India topped the table once again in October, boosted by a strong PMI reading and falling inflation.

India topped the chart for the eighth straight month with a record high score of 89, The Philippines and Brazil were second and third, respectively. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 89, India topped the EM league table in October. The Philippines and Brazil were second and third, respectively.

Top countries

India topped the chart for the eighth straight month with a record high score of 89. It was the best economy on GDP, PMI, and exports growth. (Sept-quarter GDP data is yet to be released.)

The Philippines gained two spots to reach second. The peso escaped unhurt in a month when all other currencies slipped, and inflation remained in control.

Brazil slipped one spot to third mainly because Philippines went past it. But its score improved thanks to the second-best exports growth.

(Graphic: Mint)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
