India tops Mint's EM tracker for the eighth straight month

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 89, India topped the EM league table in October. The Philippines and Brazil were second and third, respectively.
Top countries
India topped the chart for the eighth straight month with a record high score of 89. It was the best economy on GDP, PMI, and exports growth. (Sept-quarter GDP data is yet to be released.)
The Philippines gained two spots to reach second. The peso escaped unhurt in a month when all other currencies slipped, and inflation remained in control.
Brazil slipped one spot to third mainly because Philippines went past it. But its score improved thanks to the second-best exports growth.
