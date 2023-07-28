India tops Mint's EM tracker for the fourth straight month

India tops Mint's EM tracker for the fourth straight month1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:44 PM IST
India kept its first spot for the fourth month in a row in June, while Brazil retained its second place. India's PMI was the highest among peers and stock markets performed well
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 69, India topped the EM league table in June. Brazil and Philippines were second and third, respectively.
