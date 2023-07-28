India tops Mint's EM tracker for the fourth straight month

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 69, India topped the EM league table in June. Brazil and Philippines were second and third, respectively.
Top countries
India topped the league table for the fourth straight month with the highest PMI reading, inflation in control, and high GDP growth among peers.
Brazil was a close second as its stock market performance outshone peers. CPI inflation remained under control; import cover is the highest.
The Philippines jumped one spot to third in June, with a positive growth in exports. It also had the highest GDP growth in the March quarter.
