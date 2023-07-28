Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Economy / India tops Mint's EM tracker for the fourth straight month

India tops Mint's EM tracker for the fourth straight month

1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:44 PM IST Payal Bhattacharya

  • India kept its first spot for the fourth month in a row in June, while Brazil retained its second place. India's PMI was the highest among peers and stock markets performed well

In June, India's manufacturing sector demonstrated significant growth, positioning itself as the second-fastest expansion of the year, albeit at a slightly slower pace compared to May. (Photo: Mint)

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 69, India topped the EM league table in June. Brazil and Philippines were second and third, respectively.

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 69, India topped the EM league table in June. Brazil and Philippines were second and third, respectively.

Top countries

India topped the league table for the fourth straight month with the highest PMI reading, inflation in control, and high GDP growth among peers.

Top countries

India topped the league table for the fourth straight month with the highest PMI reading, inflation in control, and high GDP growth among peers.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Brazil was a close second as its stock market performance outshone peers. CPI inflation remained under control; import cover is the highest.

The Philippines jumped one spot to third in June, with a positive growth in exports. It also had the highest GDP growth in the March quarter.

(Grfx: Mint)
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 07:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.