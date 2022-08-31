Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / India tops the Mint Emerging Markets Tracker in July

India tops the Mint Emerging Markets Tracker in July

With a composite score of 70, India topped the EM league table in July. Malaysia emerged second, followed by China at the third spot . Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 08:26 PM ISTNandita Venkatesan

Robust manufacturing output and strong stock market performance propel it’s ranking to the top spot from third in the previous month. Relatively weaker export growth proved to be a drag.

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 70, India topped the EM league table in July. Malaysia emerged second, followed by China at the third spot.

Top 3 countries

India topped the EM table buoyed by robust manufacturing output and strong stock market performance as FIIs made a comeback to Indian equities. Relatively weaker export growth proved to be a drag.

Malaysia came in second on account of strong GDP and exports growth, and low inflation compared to peers. Poor stock market performance prevented it from moving up in the table.

China stood at the third spot as despite its stock market performance outpacing all other EM peers in July, low factory output and a depreciation in its currency proved to be drags. Slower export growth also weighed on the ranking.

Emerging Market Tracker

