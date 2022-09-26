India tops the Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker in August

Robust GDP growth and manufacturing activity helped India retain the top spot among its emerging market peers in August. Weak export growth and high inflation remain a concern.
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 71, India topped the EM league table in August. Brazil emerged second, followed by Indonesia at the third spot.
