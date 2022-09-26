Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / India tops the Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker in August

India tops the Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker in August

India topped the EM table buoyed by robust GDP growth and manufacturing activity 
1 min read . 04:39 PM ISTPragya Srivastava

Robust GDP growth and manufacturing activity helped India retain the top spot among its emerging market peers in August. Weak export growth and high inflation remain a concern.

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 71, India topped the EM league table in August. Brazil emerged second, followed by Indonesia at the third spot.

Top 3 countries

Top 3 countries

India topped the EM table buoyed by robust GDP growth and manufacturing activity. While stock market performance was decent, weak exports growth and high inflation remain areas of concern.

Brazil came in second on account of its currency strengthening against the dollar and good stock market performance. High inflation proved to be a drag.

Indonesia stood at the third spot due to high exports growth and low inflation. However, low GDP growth and slower manufacturing activity pulled its ranking down.

