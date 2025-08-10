India tops US smartphone supply, electronic production grown six times to ₹12 lakh crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that India has become top smartphone supplier to the US, adding, that the nation's electronics manufacturing has grown six times and is now worth ₹12 lakh crore.

"India's electronic production has grown six times in last 11 years, while the export of electronic goods has gone up eight times,” added the Union Minister for Electronics and IT.

Vaishnaw, who is also the Railway Minister, made the comments while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Metro projects in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Minister's statements about the jump in numbers pertaining to India's electronic goods production and exports comes amid the ongoing tariff tensions, which have put India-US trade ties in the spotlight.

Vaishnaw on India AI Mission – In the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in 11 years, India is transforming in every sector. In 2014, India was called a fragile economy, today India is considered as a bright spot in the world filled with uncertainty.

– He said that Karnataka's Devanahalli is becoming a major iPhone manufacturing hub.

– Referring to India AI Mission, Vaishnaw stated that PM Modi's vision is to democratise technology. “As part of the mission, 34,000 GPUs are available as common compute facility for all innovators, with the price of GPU less than $1 per hour,” said Vaishnaw.

India 2nd largest mobile manufacturing nation According to data by India's Ministry of Electronics and IT, in February 2025, India had made significant progress in mobile and electronics manufacturing, becoming the world's 2nd largest mobile manufacturing country.

– In 2014, India had only 2 mobile manufacturing units, but fast forward to today, the nation boasts over 300 manufacturing units, underscoring a significant expansion in this vital sector.

– In 2014 -15 only 26 per cent of the mobile phones which were being sold in India were made in India, the rest were being imported. As of February 4, 2025, 99.2 per cent of all mobile phones which were sold in India were made in India, stated the government data.