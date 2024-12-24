Economy
India’s trade braces for an action-packed 2025
Dhirendra Kumar , Gireesh Chandra Prasad 6 min read 24 Dec 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
- Amid EU's carbon tax and slowing consumption in Europe, a silver lining is the border disengagement with China this year
India’s external trade, navigating a phase of uncertainty owing to the European Union's new carbon tax on imports and slowing consumption in Europe, is set face further pressure. The US will likely seek lower tariffs in the coming year as President-elect Donald Trump, who has charged New Delhi with imposing high tariffs, assumes office in January.
