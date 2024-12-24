India’s trade braces for an action-packed 2025

A weakening rupee—the domestic currency depreciated by over ₹1.9 against the greenback since the beginning of the year, up to 23 December—augments export realisation of merchants in rupee terms, but also makes imports costlier. Widening trade deficit, or the amount by which the value of imports exceeds exports, at a record $37.84 billion in November, compared with $21.31 billion a year earlier, and a slower economic expansion in the September quarter could test the rupee further.