India's goods trade deficit widens to $32.15 billion in September to highest level since November 2024

New Delhi: India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to $32.15 billion in September, from $26.49 billion in the previous month, according to provisional data from the commerce ministry on Wednesday. This was the highest level since November 2024.

Merchandise exports increased to $36.38 billion in September from $35.10 billion in August, while imports rose to $68.53 billion from $61.59 billion during the same period. In September 2024, merchandise exports stood at $34.58 billion, while imports stood at $55.36 billion.

Exports climbed even amid US tariffs that took effect in late August. September was the first month expected to fully capture the impact of US tariffs on trade and prices.

In August, US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, reportedly linked to New Delhi's trade with Russia, bringing total levies on Indian exports to 50%. The new duties kicked in on 27 August.