India’s merchandise trade deficit widens to $2 9.65 billion in August

New Delhi: India's goods trade deficit widened to a 10-month high in August as imports increased and damp global demand amid geopolitical challenges led to a drop in exports from a year ago.

The merchandise trade deficit, the difference between the country's exports and imports, stood at $29.65 billion in August compared with $23.5 billion in July and $20.98 billion in June, according to Ministry of Commerce and Industry data released on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters expected the trade deficit at about $23 billion in August.

Merchandise exports rose to $34.71 billion in August, up from $33.98 billion in July. The value of goods shipped overseas stood at $35.20 billion in June and $38.13 billion in May. In August 2023, merchandise exports were $38.28 billion.

Merchandise imports climbed to $64.36 billion in August from $57.48 billion in July. They were higher than the $56.18 billion recorded in June and $61.91 billion in May. In August 2023, merchandise imports stood at $62.30 billion.

Also Read: Exports of key commodities fall in April-July amid rising trade deficit In April, the World Trade Organization predicted that global merchandise trade would recover in 2024, following a downturn in 2023 due to high energy prices and inflation. The WTO expects global merchandise trade volumes to increase by 2.6% (annually) in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, the agency said in its Global Trade Outlook and Statistics report.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters that Indian exports face huge challenges.

"Data shows the slowdown in China, the recessionary impact on economies like the US and the EU, and rising transport costs have been challenges to exports," Barthwal said. "Despite these issues, India’s exports are growing."

Global slowdown India’s exports have also been affected by a slowdown in global growth. In addition, interest rate hikes due to persistent inflation, particularly in Western economies, have slowed business, investment and trade. Geopolitical challenges such as the conflicts in West Asia, Ukraine and the Red Sea have hit global trade.

Also Read: India’s export basket skews towards services, pulls down trade deficit India's services exports rose to $30.69 billion in August, up from $28.43 billion in July. Services exports stood at $28.71 billion in August 2023.

Services imports stood at $15.7 billion in August, higher than $14.55 billion in July and $15.09 billion in August 2023.

Merchandise and service exports stood at $65.40 billion in August, higher than $62.42 billion in July, but less than $67 billion reported in August 2023.