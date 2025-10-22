India looks to deepen trade links with Germany amid widening trade deficit

New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will travel to Berlin on Thursday to reinforce India’s economic and trade partnership with Germany, Europe’s largest economy and one of the world’s most influential industrial hubs, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

For India, closer engagement with Berlin is seen as vital not only to boost bilateral investment but also to advance the ongoing India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations that have gained traction in recent months.

The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership, a time when both countries are increasingly focused on diversifying global supply chains and expanding sustainable manufacturing linkages.

Germany holds a pivotal position on the global trade map—as a key architect of EU trade policy, a leader in high-end engineering and automotive technologies, and a crucial investor in emerging markets.

During the visit, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with federal minister for economic affairs and energy Katherina Reiche and Dr. Levin Holle, economic and financial policy advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany’s G7 and G20 Sherpa, the ministry said in a statement.

“Discussions will focus on expanding cooperation in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and technology-driven sectors,” the ministry added.

The minister will also meet Luxembourg’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and trade, Xavier Bettel, to review bilateral trade relations and discuss Luxembourg’s forthcoming state visit to India.

As part of his visit, Goyal will participate in the Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD), an annual forum bringing together business and government leaders to debate shifts in the global economic order.

Goyal’s schedule includes a series of chief executive officer (CEO)-level meetings with major German corporations such as Schaeffler Group, Renk Vehicle Mobility Solutions, Herrenknecht AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Enertrag SE, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. He will also chair a roundtable with leaders of German Mittelstand companies and meet representatives of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and the Asia-Pacific Association of German Business (APA).

Trade with Germany remains negative as India’s exports stood at $10.53 billion in FY25, while imports were valued at $18.56 billion, as per commerce ministry data. In FY24, exports totalled $9.84 billion, and imports reached $16.64 billion. The widening trade gap reflects India’s high dependence on German machinery, electrical equipment, and precision technology, while exports are largely driven by textiles, chemicals, and engineering goods.