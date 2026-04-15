India’s March trade deficit narrows to $20.67 billion on year

India’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $20.67 billion in March as imports eased from the previous year, though elevated purchases of energy, gold and electronics continued to weigh on the overall trade balance at the close of FY26.
The West Asia war has kept freight costs elevated and injected fresh uncertainty into global trade flows.
The gap between merchandise imports and exports was less than $21.69 billion in March 2025, according to provisional estimates released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Wednesday.
Merchandise exports in March were estimated at $38.92 billion, down from $42.05 billion in the same month a year ago. Imports declined more sharply to $59.59 billion from $63.74 billion a year earlier, helping narrow the monthly deficit.
Including services, India’s overall trade deficit (merchandise plus services) eased to $2.44 billion in March 2026 from $3.55 billion in March 2025. Overall exports stood at $74.11 billion, compared with $77.67 billion a year ago, while imports fell to $76.55 billion from $81.22 billion.
Services exports were estimated at $35.20 billion in March, marginally lower than $35.63 billion a year earlier. Services imports declined to $16.96 billion from $17.48 billion, helping cushion the merchandise trade gap.
For the full financial year 2025-26, India’s merchandise exports rose to $441.78 billion from $437.70 billion in the previous year, while imports increased to $774.98 billion from $721.20 billion, taking the annual merchandise trade deficit to $333.204 billion.
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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