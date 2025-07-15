Trade deficit narrows to $18.78 billion in June amid shift in exports, imports

New Delhi: India’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $18.78 billion in June from $21.88 billion in May amid a shift in export and import activity, provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Tuesday.

Merchandise exports fell to $35.14 billion in June, compared with $38.73 billion in the previous month. Imports declined to $53.92 billion, down from $60.61 billion in May.

In absolute terms, India had exported $35.20 billion worth of goods in June 2024, while imports totalled $56.18 billion, resulting in a trade gap of $21 billion.

Total exports of merchandise goods and services were $67.98 billion last month, while imports of goods and services were $71.50 billion. The net trade deficit was $3.51 billion in June.

This year has been dominated by global trade tensions. India’s exporters have had to cope with the prospects of US tariffs, the India-Pakistan conflict, and Israel’s attack on Iran in June. The conflict between Israel and Iran disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for India’s energy and container trade, straining supply chains.

Trade uncertainty Tariff measures proposed by US President Donald Trump deepened trade uncertainty, increasing costs and constraining market access for Indian exporters in key sectors.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters last month that global conflicts and uncertainties are impacting Indian exports, though the government is proactively working with exporters to address their concerns regarding shipping and insurance.

India is ramping up trade talks with the European Union and the US to boost market access, cut tariffs, and attract investment in sectors like tech and renewables.

India and the US are currently in the final phase of negotiating a trade deal that could help avert higher US tariffs on Indian exports. The agreement must be signed by 1 August to prevent these duties from taking effect. However, politically sensitive sectors such as dairy and agriculture remain sticking points for India.