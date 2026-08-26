For years, the story of India's trade gap has had a familiar villain: crude oil. But now, another problem has begun showing up—India’s non-petroleum trade deficit has crossed that of petroleum products. Since 2022-23, non-petroleum trade deficit has been 1.4-1.8 times that of petroleum products, with a sizeable chunk sitting with arguably the biggest success of the Make in India initiative: the electronics segment.
The recent West Asia war has underlined how high import dependence could translate into larger economic vulnerability. However, even in non-disruptive times, import dependence has been one of the key issues for India, more so in the non-petroleum sector. In 2025-26, India recorded $334 billion trade deficit. Of this, $120 billion came from petroleum products and $214 billion, nearly double, from non-petroleum products. Electronics trade deficit stood at nearly $69 billion, making up 20% of total trade deficit and 32% of the non-petroleum trade deficit.
How India’s import dependence is spilling beyond oil, in charts
For years, the story of India's trade gap has had a familiar villain: crude oil. But now, another problem has begun showing up—India’s non-petroleum trade deficit has crossed that of petroleum products. Since 2022-23, non-petroleum trade deficit has been 1.4-1.8 times that of petroleum products, with a sizeable chunk sitting with arguably the biggest success of the Make in India initiative: the electronics segment.
About the Author
Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data Bites sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More