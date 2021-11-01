India trade deficit widens 117% to $20 bn as imports rise 62%; exports up 42%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's merchandise imports increased 62.49 per cent to $55.37 billion in October 2021, as against $34.07 billion in October 2020, and $37.99 billion in October 2019
India's trade deficit widened to $19.90 billion in October, marking a rise of 117.38 per cent on-year. The country had seen trade deficit of $9.15 billion last year and $11.75 billion in October 2019 as international trade routes remained shut due to the pandemic.
The merchandise exports of India grew 42.33 per cent to $35.47 billion in October 2021, as against $24.92 billion in October 2020. It stood at $26.23 billion in October 2019.
Meanwhile, merchandise imports increased 62.49 per cent to $55.37 billion in October 2021, as against $34.07 billion in October 2020, and $37.99 billion in October 2019.
During the April-October 2021 period, trade deficit has increased 183.22 per cent on-year to $98.71 billion, showed data shared by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. While merchandise exports increased 54.51 per cent to $232.58 billion during this time, the value of merchandise imports rose 78.71 per cent to $331.29 billion.
Non-petroleum exports accounted for $30.27 billion of the overall merchandise exports, registering a positive growth of 29.63 per cent $23.35 billion seen in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, non-petroleum imports jumped 45.82 per cent to $40.94 billion during the month under review, with a positive growth of compared to $28.07 billion in October 2020.
Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports made up $26.05 billion of the total exports last month, registering a positive growth of 27.54 per cent over $20.43 billion seen a year ago.
Items excluding petroleum and gems and jewellery constituted $32.42 billion of the total import bill in October this year, marking a growth of 39.29 per cent over $23.27 billion last year.
The top ten commodity groups made up 81.62 per cent of all merchandise exports. The list of the ten most exported items includes engineering goods; petroleum products; gems and jewellery; organic and inorganic chemicals; drugs and pharmaceuticals; electronic goods; cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups handloom products etc.; RMG of all textiles; marine products; and plastic and linoleum.
Meanwhile, the ten most imported items included petroleum, crude and products; electronic goods; gold; machinery; coal, coke and briquettes, etc; organic and inorganic chemicals; pearls, precious and semi-precious stones; artificial resins, plastic materials, etc; vegetable oil; and iron and steel. These formed 77.84 per cent of the total import bill.
