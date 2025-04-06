Economy
India stays measured amid Trump’s tariff war, pushes for US trade deal
Summary
- As China, Canada and other nations retaliate against the US' reciprocal tariffs, India is positioning itself as a balanced negotiator, hoping for a fair bilateral trade agreement with the US and looking for opportunities in a new world order.
New Delhi: India will refrain from taking retaliatory action against the US’ reciprocal tariffs or making sharp public responses against Washington, keeping trade diplomacy at the centre of its strategy, a senior government official said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more