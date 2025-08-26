Can a pact with the world’s largest trading bloc be India's strategic response to Trump's tariff tsunami?
Summary
India pulled out of the negotiations to join the RCEP trade bloc six years ago on concerns over a high trade deficit with China and potential impact on agriculture, dairy and small manufacturing sectors. But the evolving trade dynamics with the US now warrant a re-look at the pact.
Relations between the US and India have soured in the past few months over several issues, particularly trade. This has started pushing India towards the east, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Japan and later China, after a gap of seven years.
