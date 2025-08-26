Relations between the US and India have soured in the past few months over several issues, particularly trade. This has started pushing India towards the east, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Japan and later China, after a gap of seven years.

The timing of the visits coincides with the US’s punitive additional tariff of 25%, set to kick in from Wednesday, over India’s purchase of Russian oil. The potential tilt towards the East may also reflect in India’s strategic shift on the trade front.

Last week, Mint reported that India is weighing its options to rejoin the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the eastern trade bloc it walked away from nearly six years ago. The RCEP consists of 10 Asean nations—Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam—along with Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.

While India pulled out of the negotiations to join the RCEP six years ago due to concerns over a high trade deficit with China and potential impact on domestic industries, particularly in agriculture, dairy and small manufacturing sectors, the evolving trade dynamics with the US warrant a re-look at the pact.

A Mint analysis of India’s exports shows that the country has tilted more towards the US in recent years, pulling its share in overall exports ahead of RCEP countries. However, there are several sectors where the RCEP's export share is far behind the US, leaving the possibility of channelising exports to the 15-country bloc.

Patchy past



In the past decade, India’s exports have tilted to the West as the US emerged as the biggest market for its goods. The US’s share in India’s exports has risen from 13.5% in 2014-15 to nearly 20% now. During the same period, India’s exports with the RCEP bloc have fluctuated.

At its peak, in the pre-pandemic period, 21% of India's exports went to the RCEP countries, but in the post-covid period, the share has remained in a range of about 17%. While the overall share gap between the US and the RCEP may be small, there are several sectors, such as electronic goods, pharmaceutical products and gems and jewellery, where the RCEP is far behind the US. These are the sectors India can look to tap through the RCEP pact.

However, India’s patchy past with the trading bloc may make a deal difficult. India’s position to protect its agriculture and dairy sector could prove to be a sticking point in the RCEP pact, as it was in 2019, and in the trade deal with the US.

In fact, in December 2024, commerce minister Piyush Goyal reiterated in the Rajya Sabha that the pact was not addressing India’s concerns. However, against the backdrop of the US’s squeeze on India’s exports, the country will have to explore alternative options.

Impression game

India enjoys the tag of the world’s fastest-growing major economy, an emerging economic superpower, and, to some extent, a balancing power to China’s growing dominance. However, perception about India among Southeast Asian nations is less favourable than that of many of the RCEP nations, though it is showing signs of improvement.

A recent survey of influential voices from Asean member states, including media, policymakers, civil society, and academia, conducted by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, shows that perceptions about India have improved in 2025 compared to the previous year. While only 2.9% of respondents noted that India had the most economic power in Southeast Asia in 2025, this was an improvement from 0.6% in the previous year.

India performed relatively well on whether it was the best third party to hedge against the US-China rivalry, with 13.5% agreeing with the statement. The improving perception of India among Southeast Asian nations offers the country an opportunity to explore potential deals and pacts to hedge against disruptions from US tariffs.

