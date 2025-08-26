At its peak, in the pre-pandemic period, 21% of India's exports went to the RCEP countries, but in the post-covid period, the share has remained in a range of about 17%. While the overall share gap between the US and the RCEP may be small, there are several sectors, such as electronic goods, pharmaceutical products and gems and jewellery, where the RCEP is far behind the US. These are the sectors India can look to tap through the RCEP pact.