From road to rail: Unpacking India's transport strategy to meet national climate commitment

Transport in India plays a vital role in global emissions and is a significant part of many countries’ efforts to combat climate change. India’s experience highlights both the challenges we face and the opportunities we can seize in making transportation more sustainable, particularly when considering emissions in relation to economic growth. According to TERI analysis, emissions from transport in lower-middle- and upper-middle-income economies have increased substantially, by 127% and 97% respectively, between 2005 and 2023, even though emissions per unit of GDP have decreased. This indicates that while development is becoming more efficient, there is also a growing demand for oil and more energy is being used in transportation.