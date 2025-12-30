From road to rail: Unpacking India's transport strategy to meet national climate commitment

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the main focus of NDCs is on reducing emissions in energy supply, with significant attention also given to agriculture, forestry, land use (AFOLU), and transport. While most mitigation goals are set to be achieved independently, many are also dependent on external support, especially in the sectors of energy, transport, and buildings. Interestingly, about half of the countries have highlighted the need for external financial assistance, especially for renewables, energy efficiency, and low-carbon transport. This shows a growing trend where low-income countries and small island nations increasingly look to international support for funding, technology, and capacity building.