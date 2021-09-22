India, UAE launch CEPA negotiations; aim to conclude mini trade deal by Dec

Visiting United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and trade minister Piyush Goyal issued a joint statement after their meeting saying that the first round of CEPA negotiations will be held on 23-24 September 2021. “Looking to build on the progress made by both countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in 2017; both Ministers expressed a desire to reach a mutually beneficial economic deal. Both sides will aim to conclude negotiations by December 2021 and sign a formal agreement in March 2022 after the completion of internal legal procedures and ratification," the joint statement said.

