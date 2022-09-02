Home / Economy / India & UAE may explore linking instant payment platforms
India & UAE may explore linking instant payment platforms
3 min read.10:29 PM ISTShashank Mattoo
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar had 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting along with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday
In what will further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and United Arab Emirates (UAE), the two countries may explore the possibility of linking their instant payment platforms.
This comes in the backdrop of 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting that was co-chaired by India’s external affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and UAE’ foreign minister Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
“Both Ministers noted the possibility of linking instant payment platforms in either country, such as through the United Payment Interface (UPI) of India," according to a Friday statement from India’s ministry of external affairs after the meeting that was also attended by India’s foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra and UAE’ minister of state for foreign trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.
UPI has been a game changer for India’s financial system architecture with India and Singapore agreeing to link their respective fast payment systems—UPI and PayNow. Also, Mint earlier reported about Russia exploring opening alternative payment channels with India, including linking UPI with the Faster Payments System (FPS) of the Bank of Russia. India and UAE inked a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) in February this year, post which India’s overall exports to the UAE during May-June period reached $5.4 billion.
As part of the growing cooperation between the two countries, the plan also involves setting up an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in UAE. This will be for the first time that an IIT campus will come up on a foreign shore and has earlier been articulated by the union government’s new National Education Policy (NEP).
“The discussions between both sides on establishment of an IIT in UAE have also moved forward with the establishment of a Joint Working Group between institutions on both sides," the statement added.
The meeting took place in the backdrop of an increasing alignment between India and the UAE’s interests in the region. Despite the tensions spurred by the controversy over the statements of two BJP spokespersons on the Prophet Muhammad, the range of cooperation between India and the UAE demonstrates that the relationship retains both significant strengths and a shared vision for the future of bilateral ties.
“A team consisting of both government and private sector representatives from India and UAE visited Kenya and Tanzania recently to identify opportunities for joint projects in the health sector," the statement said.
At the top of the agenda was trade and investment. Given the recently concluded CEPA between India and the UAE, both sides reiterated the $100 billion target set for bilateral trade and investment over the next five years. In 2021-22, the bilateral trade relationship stood at $72 billion.
Energy also received attention as both sides “emphasized the need for two-way investments" and singled out renewable energy and green hydrogen for attention. This follows the focus in the I2U2 partnership which has looked to expand energy cooperation including through investment in a 300 MW hybrid renewable energy project in Gujarat.
India and UAE have deep energy security ties, with state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) being the only partner till date for India’s strategic crude oil reserve programme. Also, while UAE sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. invested in Tata Power Renewables, Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co. PJSC has lined up a $2 billion investment in Adani Group companies— Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd. In addition, Mubadala-owned Masdar has also invested in Hero Future Energies Pvt. Ltd.
Following the UAE’s pledge to invest $2 billion in “food parks" in India to help counter food insecurity in the Middle East and South Asia, the discussions also touched on Indo-UAE efforts on expanding food security.
The CEPA was followed closely by the creation of the I2U2 grouping, which includes India, Israel, the UAE and the United States, and aims to boost cooperation across a range of policy areas like health, energy, transportation, water, food security and space