India eyes UAE ports to skirt Hormuz risks for energy cargoes

Manas Majumdar, leader, oil and gas at PwC India said, “Typically most of the energy exports from UAE used to take place from the Jebel Ali port, which is towards the west of Strait of Hormuz. There are instances of cargo being transferred to the ports to the east or outside of the strait. The UAE is also considering expanding the terminals at Fujairah.” He said these alternatives will play a key role in India’s energy security.