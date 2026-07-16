India eyes UAE ports to skirt Hormuz risks for energy cargoes

New Delhi: The war in West Asia is reshaping India's energy supply routes. To avert risks, Indian refiners and importers are increasingly relying on the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Fujairah and Khor Fakkan ports along the Gulf of Oman, outside the traditional Strait of Hormuz shipping route that, to source energy supplies from the region, three people familiar with the matter said. While the alternatives bring some respite, the war continues to throw up new worries, including Tehran's reported threat on Wednesday to target the alternative routes.