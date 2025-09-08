UAE, Singapore emerge first anchors as India eyes new export waters; seafood, textiles may set sail
New Delhi: Confronted with a steep 50% tariff from the US, India’s commerce ministry is moving to soften the blow by redirecting exports to trusted partners such as Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), two government officials directly involved in the process told Mint on the condition of anonymity. The US tariff setback can act as a push for India to achieve its long-desired diversification of the trade basket, industry experts said.