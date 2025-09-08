New Delhi: Confronted with a steep 50% tariff from the US, India’s commerce ministry is moving to soften the blow by redirecting exports to trusted partners such as Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), two government officials directly involved in the process told Mint on the condition of anonymity. The US tariff setback can act as a push for India to achieve its long-desired diversification of the trade basket, industry experts said.

Early signs of success on India's push are already visible, as Singapore has agreed to increase purchases of Indian farm goods and is likely to open its market to seafood, offering relief to marine exporters, while the UAE is being lined up as an alternative hub for textiles, one of the worst-hit sectors, the officials said.

India had shipped $2.68 billion worth of marine products to the US in fiscal year 2025 (FY25), up from $2.50 billion in the previous year, but exporters now face a major disruption due to the tariff barrier and the resulting supply chain disruption.

India exported textiles worth $2.1 billion to the UAE in FY25, 6.2% higher that the previous year's $1.95 billion. For perspective, India’s textile exports to the US were at $10.9 billion in FY25, up from around $10.02 billion in FY24.

The ministry's plan involves creating new demand avenues in these markets to absorb part of the diverted trade from the US and provide exporters with immediate relief.

“As part of the new playbook, a series of visits are planned to these trusted trade partners by senior officials and industry representatives," said the first among the two government officials cited above. “Singapore has already shown interest in importing Indian eggs and poultry, and discussions are underway to permit the entry of Indian fish. A team is expected to visit Singapore shortly to pitch both new and traditional products."

The outreach is being seen as a calibrated response to mitigate losses, even as India continues with the negotiations with Washington under the Bilateral Trade Agreement framework.

Trade experts point out that while Singapore, the UAE, and other smaller economies cannot match the scale of US consumer demand, even a partial absorption of diverted exports could offer exporters breathing space. The crisis also provide an opportunity to accelerate diversification and reduce India’s reliance on one dominant market, they said.

“If we get a market anywhere, that will provide relief. We have to see to what extent other markets will be able to absorb, because the kind of consumerism seen in the USA is difficult to find in other countries, particularly in small economies," said Ajay Sahai, director general, Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO).

“But then, if we are talking about a hit of a few billion dollars in exports, and even if some significant portion can be absorbed by the smaller markets, it will be a huge relief. We have to keep in mind that the setback is temporary, but it should be used for diversification," Sahai said.

“If there is a tariff today, what happens if the USA goes into recession tomorrow? We must have alternative markets in place. From that perspective, these initiatives are extremely good, and I am quite sure that the way the government is moving on FTAs (free trade agreements) will itself provide comfort and advantage to Indian exporters in diversifying into those markets," Sahai said.

“On one hand we are looking at trading arrangements through formal agreements and on the other side, we are seeking complementarities with other countries," said the second official.

In the case of the UAE and other countries, talks are being held across a range of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, textiles, marine and agricultural products to reduce India’s dependence on its traditional markets and diversify trade channels. “A lot of work is going on in identifying new markets and products for diversion of exports," the official added.

A meeting of the India–UAE High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments (HLJTFI) is scheduled for the third week of September. India and the UAE are targeting $100 billion in trade by 2030, excluding oil and precious metals.

Talks are also on with Germany to expand the trade basket, with India exploring what products it can export and in return import from Germany. These efforts are aimed at diversifying India’s merchandise trade.

Bilateral trade between India and the UAE surged to $99.7 billion in FY25—$36.3 billion in exports and $63.4 billion in imports—from $83.6 billion in the year before and $84.8 billion in FY23, commerce ministry data shows.

India’s UAE export portfolio includes refined petroleum products, chemicals, and gems and jewellery. The other significant exports are pharmaceuticals, textiles, garments, and agricultural products such as rice, pulses, and spices. Imports are dominated by crude oil and petroleum products, along with liquefied natural gas (LNG).

India’s trade sheet with Singapore has $12.98 billion in exports and $21.29 billion in imports in FY25, taking total trade to $34.27 billion and leaving the country with a trade deficit of $8.32 billion. In FY24, exports were $14.41 billion and imports $21.20 billion, taking bilateral trade to $35.61 billion and a trade deficit of $6.79 billion.

The major exported items to Singapore include petroleum products, engineering goods, organic and inorganic chemicals, gems and jewellery, electronic goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, rice, plastics, spices, and ready-made garments.

"Opening up markets in Singapore and the UAE will give exporters an immediate alternative to redirect shipments that are now stuck because of the US tariffs. Even if these destinations cannot fully replace the scale of American demand, they will help sustain cash flows, keep production lines active, and prevent deeper job losses," said a senior industry representative.

"Our immediate priority is to make sure exporters don’t lose ground because of the US tariffs. That is why we are intensifying outreach with partners like the UAE and Singapore, where complementarities already exist. The idea is to convert certificates and agreements into real trade flows," said a senior commerce ministry official.