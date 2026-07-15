Mint Explainer | India-UK trade deal kicks in—what CETA means for exporters, services and MSMEs

India's trade relationship with the UK enters a new phase on 15 July, when the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) takes effect—giving Indian exporters duty-free access to most of the UK market and widening opportunities for services and professionals.
The pact is India's first major free trade agreement with a developed economy to become operational in recent years. The government expects it to lift bilateral trade between the world's fifth- and sixth-largest economies to $100 billion by 2030. Mint explains:
What is the India-UK CETA—and why does it matter?
CETA is a comprehensive trade agreement designed to cut tariffs, widen market access and deepen investment and economic cooperation.
Its 30 chapters go beyond tariff cuts to cover digital trade, government procurement, innovation, labour, environment and gender.
Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal has described the agreement as a “gold standard” trade pact because of its wide sectoral coverage and deep commitments on tariff and non-tariff measures while safeguarding India's sensitive sectors.