India, UK set wide-ranging strategic course with Vision 2035 roadmap

New Delhi: India and the UK have adopted a wide-ranging strategic roadmap, titled India-UK Vision 2035, laying the foundation for a deeper partnership across trade, technology, defence, climate and education over the next decade.

The agreement was endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer during their meeting in London on Thursday, the same day the two countries signed their long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The Vision 2035 document reflects an effort by both governments to anchor the bilateral partnership in strategic outcomes, going beyond short-term commercial goals.

The two countries, which elevated ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021, have agreed to push forward collaborations that will create jobs, boost innovation, enable climate action, and promote a fair, rules-based international order.

Significantly, the vision document places the just-signed trade deal—formally known as the comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA)—at the heart of future growth plans. It commits both governments to ensure its implementation through dedicated mechanisms like joint economic and trade committee (JETCO) and advancing discussions on a bilateral investment treaty (BIT), as per the Vision 2035 document released by the UK government on Thursday.

The document also outlines new joint frameworks to push cooperation in priority sectors, including clean energy, semiconductors, green finance, biotech, defence technologies, and life sciences.

A key highlight is the technology security initiative, which will drive innovation in next-gen areas such as AI, telecom, critical minerals, quantum computing and advanced materials.

In defence, the two sides have agreed on a 10-year industrial roadmap, and deeper collaboration in areas like jet engine technologies, maritime security, underwater systems and direct energy weapons. A joint mechanism will monitor its implementation.

Notably, the roadmap emphasises joint research and manufacturing, echoing industry views that the FTA must enable India’s defence industrial base rather than just expand market access.

Climate and sustainability are another major plank. The countries have committed to mobilising green finance, expanding collaboration in offshore wind and nuclear technologies, and building joint supply chains in green goods. The two sides will work through platforms like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

In education, the UK will encourage the setting up of campuses by leading universities in India, and vice versa. A joint Green Skills Partnership will promote climate-linked job creation and bridge skill gaps. The two sides also reaffirmed mutual recognition of qualifications and will deepen cooperation through an annual ministerial dialogue.

The agreement comes amid shifting geopolitical alignments and a global reordering of supply chains. Officials said the roadmap reflects a maturing relationship that is increasingly driven by shared long-term interests. “We are preparing our two countries for a BRISK partnership of Business, Research, Innovation, Science and Knowledge,” the document stated.

While Vision 2035 is broad in scope, it includes concrete and time-bound commitments, with annual reviews by India’s External Affairs Minister and the UK Foreign Secretary. This signals intent to turn vision into verifiable progress, at a time when both nations seek to amplify their global role and respond to overlapping challenges in trade, security and sustainability.