Gains and giveaways from the India-UK free trade agreement, in 5 charts

Currently, the UK accounts for just 1% of India’s import basket, while 3% of Indian exports go to the UK. A major motivation for the FTA was the UK's exit from the European Union. When Brexit came into effect in 2020, Indian exports to the UK dipped, but picked up substantially in the years after that, as did imports from the UK. India currently has a positive and growing trade balance with the UK, but this could narrow if the UK makes greater gains on the export front.