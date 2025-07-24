India-UK FTA: From whisky to British cars — here's what gets cheaper after trade deal

India-UK FTA: India and the United Kingdom on Thursday, 24 July, signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which aims to benefit both nations and increase bilateral trade.

Advertisement

As both nations sign the trade agreement, it is essential to know what will become cheaper for India and the United Kingdom as a result of the FTA. Items such as the world-famous Scotch Whisky, British-made cars, cosmetics, and medical devices are among many other products that will become cheaper in India as the nations decide to lower the tariff rates.

What becomes cheaper for Indians? The FTA will cut tariffs on most products traded between India and the United Kingdom. The deal also specifies that the average tariff on UK products will drop to 3 per cent, compared to their current 15 per cent level, according to an official release.

UK-manufactured soft drinks, cosmetics, chocolates, biscuits, automobiles (cars), and medical devices will become cheaper and easier for British companies to sell in the Indian market. The import tariffs for UK-made cars are currently at over 100 per cent tariff rates, which will be reduced to 10 per cent under a quota system.

Advertisement

Major focus has also been placed on the tariffs imposed on the world-famous Scotch Whisky, as the import duty rates have been cut to 75 per cent compared to their current 150 per cent rates, according to the release.

Tariffs will also be reduced on key Indian products, such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, auto components and engines, furniture, sports goods, chemicals, and machinery.

Also Read | India, UK sign landmark free trade agreement after years of negotiation

Zero tariffs will be applied to the import of gold, diamond jewellery, leather goods, garments, and home textiles. The UK will also cut import duties on Indian processed foods, basmati rice, shrimp, spices, and tea to allow Indian exporters to access the UK markets.

What will UK gain from deal? The United Kingdom will gain from Indian companies expanding their operations in the UK, and UK firms will now have access to the Indian markets for operations.

Advertisement

Britain aims to create over 2,200 jobs there as a result of this FTA deal. The workers in the European nation will also witness a collective wage hike of up to £2.2 billion each year and will likely see cheaper prices and more choice on clothes, shoes, and food products.