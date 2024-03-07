India, UK push to resolve FTA issues ahead of impending polls
The FTA's journey has been fraught with delays, now exceeding a year past its initial deadline, largely due to complex issues like professional visas, duties on various goods, and migration concerns—a sensitive subject in the UK since Brexit
New Delhi: India and the UK will make a last-ditch attempt in the coming days to iron out sticky issues and sign the free trade agreement (FTA), two people aware of the matter said. The push comes especially as India gears up for general elections, with the Narendra Modi-led government eyeing a third term.