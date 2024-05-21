Economy
India, UK reach FTA breakthrough on mobility of persons, electric vehicles
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 21 May 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- UK might allow more Indians to work there in exchange for cheaper entry of EVs into India
New Delhi: India and the UK are inching closer to sealing a free trade agreement (FTA) after negotiations that have been ongoing since January 2022 finally made some breakthroughs. While some differences do persist, two points of disagreement are on the verge of being resolved.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less