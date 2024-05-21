India, UK reach FTA breakthrough on mobility of persons, electric vehicles

The UK is demanding significant cuts in Indian tariffs for products such as Scotch whisky, which currently faces a hefty 150% duty, as well as for electric vehicles and chocolates. Regarding the issue of Scotch whisky, India has offered a deal like the one it has with Australia. Under the India-Australia FTA, the duty on Australian wines has been reduced from 150% to up to 75% over a period of 10 years.