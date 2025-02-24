Trump brandishes tariffs, but India and UK are back talking trade
Summary
- Piyush Goyal, Jonathan Reynolds won't commit to a date to conclude the India-UK FTA, even as both return to the negotiating table after a year's gap.
India and the UK returned to free trade negotiations on Monday after a year's gap, offering a glimmer of optimism in a world witnessing a surge in protectionism. According to commerce minister Piyush Goyal, the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) may raise India-UK trade by as much as threefold in the next 10 years, at a time when rising tariff walls threaten to put a dampener on free movement of goods and services.