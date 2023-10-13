India, UK start weekly FTA negotiations, says official
As India and the UK inch closer to signing the agreement, discussions have been focused on the contentious parts of the FTAs such as Intellectual property rights, rules of origin, Bilateral Investment Treaties
New Delhi: India and the UK have begun weekly trade negotiations, as both the nations look to complete negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) soonest, India's commerce secretary Sunil Bharthwal said on Friday.
