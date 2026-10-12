India, UK to exchange tariff usage data under trade agreement

New Delhi: India and the United Kingdom on Monday agreed to exchange annual data on businesses' utilisation of preferential tariffs under their Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the commerce & industry ministry said in a statement. The two sides agreed to establish committees, working groups and government-to-government contact points to ensure the smooth implementation of the trade pact, it added.

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The decision was taken at the 16th meeting of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) in New Delhi, co-chaired by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and UK secretary of state for business, innovation, science and trade Jonathan Reynolds, the ministry said in a joint statement.

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Under the arrangement, the two countries will begin exchanging data one year after CETA came into force on 15 July 2026, including information on how frequently businesses claim lower tariffs available under the agreement. The exercise will also incorporate feedback from businesses on implementation challenges and areas requiring further support.

"We agreed that we will exchange data annually starting one year after the date of entry into force of the CETA on how businesses are using the agreement," the joint statement said.

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The two sides said the mechanism would help identify priorities and enable more companies, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, to benefit from the agreement. The ministers welcomed the cooperation that had helped resolve issues during the initial implementation phase and asked officials to address any emerging challenges quickly.

The meeting marked the first JETCO since negotiations for CETA began in January 2022. Both countries reviewed progress since the agreement entered into force and discussed priorities for the coming year.

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Early shipments According to the joint statement, Indian exporters dispatched more than 50 consignments to the UK on the day the agreement entered into force, covering products such as smartphones, electrical and mechanical machinery, including turbojets, gold jewellery, ready-made garments, woollen yarn, tea and coffee.

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The first shipment of Joha rice from Assam to the UK also took place, marking the first export of the distinctive regional variety to the British market.

The first certificates of origin under CETA were issued through India's eCoO 2.0 platform on a self-certification basis, facilitating exporters' access to preferential tariff treatment.

On the UK side, the first tariff-free Scottish salmon reached India within a fortnight of the agreement entering into force, with several thousand kilograms exported since then.

Scotch whisky has also entered the Indian market with reduced tariffs, while the first cars exported under the tariff-rate quota have cleared customs and been imported into India, the statement said.

Beyond merchandise trade, the two countries agreed to deepen cooperation in services, innovation, government procurement, science and technology, and gender-related areas, alongside greater business-to-business engagement and regional partnerships.

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The ministers also welcomed the India-UK Science and Innovation Council meeting and the Innovation Roundtable, held on Monday, noting their role in connecting businesses, investors and researchers and accelerating the commercialisation of new technologies.

The JETCO meeting coincided with a visit by seven mayors and a combined authority leader from the North of England, alongside broader engagements involving government representatives, businesses, universities, innovators and regional leaders.

Both sides agreed to continue gathering feedback from businesses, industry associations, export promotion bodies and other stakeholders to identify and address implementation issues under CETA.

The ministers also supported continued visits by high-level delegations to sustain engagement between the two countries.

The 17th meeting of JETCO will be held in the United Kingdom in 2027, the statement said.

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About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.