NEW DELHI : Indian and British negotiators are set to sit down for the sixth round of talks for a free trade agreement after briefly pausing to allow a new government to take control.

International trade minister Kemi Badenoch, leading the negotiators for the UK, arrives in New Delhi today for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, the UK high commission said. Badenoch will meet her counterpart commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal in person for the first time.

“The talks—the first formal round since July—will target a deal to cut tariffs and open opportunities for UK services such as financial and legal, making it easier for British businesses to sell to an economy set to be the world’s third largest—with a middle class of 250 million people -- by 2050," the high commission added.

India and Britain launched negotiations for the FTA in January with an aim to conclude talks by Diwali. It has 26 chapters—on goods, services, investments and intellectual property rights—of which 16 have been closed.

Reduction or elimination of customs duty is expected to help Indian labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, and gems and jewellery to boost exports in the UK. In turn the UK is seeking duty concessions in Scotch whisky and automobiles.

Indian industry is seeking greater access to the UK market for its goods, including bulk Indian-made whiskey.

Trade between the two increased to $17.5bn in 2021-22 from $13.2bn in 2020-21. Indian exports stood at $10.5bn in 2021-22, while imports were $7bn.