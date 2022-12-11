India, UK to start 6th round of trade talks1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Trade between the two increased to $17.5bn in 2021-22 from $13.2bn in 2020-21. Indian exports stood at $10.5bn in 2021-22, while imports were $7bn.
NEW DELHI : Indian and British negotiators are set to sit down for the sixth round of talks for a free trade agreement after briefly pausing to allow a new government to take control.