India-UK trade deal: Lobster, shrimp, pomfret export to benefit under CETA’s duty-free access to British market

India-UK trade deal: India's seafood exports to the United Kingdom are set to gain market share after both nations signed a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The CETA offers zero-tariff access and opens up key services sectors for both nations.

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said that the recent trade deal will help exporters gain market share for key seafood exports to the United Kingdom, such as Vannamei shrimp, lobsters, and frozen pomfret.

“India’s key seafood exports to the UK currently include Vannamei shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei), frozen squid, lobsters, frozen pomfret, and black tiger shrimp—all of which are expected to gain further market share under CETA’s duty-free access,” said the Ministry in an official statement.

This will be achieved by removing UK import tariffs on a wide range of seafood items for Indian exporters, as part of the trade deal.

“Under the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), all fish and fisheries commodities falling under the UK tariff schedule categories marked ‘A’ now enjoy 100% duty-free access from the date of entry into force of the agreement.”

The CETA deal will also benefit ‘labour-intensive sectors’ like textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, among others, which India exports to the European nation.

“This is expected to particularly benefit exports of shrimp, frozen fish, and value-added marine products—boosting India’s presence in one of its major seafood destinations alongside labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, and gems and jewellery,” they government said.

India Seafood Export Data The Indian seafood export industry reached a total export worth $7.38 billion or ₹60,523 crore in the financial year 2024-25, marking a total of 1.78 million metric tonnes in quantity, according to the official data. Out of the total exports, Frozen shrimp ranked the highest at 66% worth $4.88 billion.

Seafood exports to Britain were valued at $104 million or ₹879 crore in the same period, with frozen shrimp contributing nearly 77% of the total exports to the UK.

“However, India’s share in the UK’s $5.4 billion seafood import market is just 2.25%. With CETA now in force, industry estimates project a 70% surge in marine exports to the UK in the coming years,” added the statement.

Coastal states of India like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are key contributors to the total seafood exports to foreign nations.

With this move, India aims to capitalise on duty-free access to the UK markets, uplift coastal livelihoods, enhance industry revenues, and strengthen the nation's reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality, sustainable seafood. The Ministry also stated that this opportunity will allow seafood exporters to diversify beyond traditional partners like the US and China.