Unemployment rate dips for second consecutive month in August to 5.1%

New Delhi: The unemployment rate in India declined marginally in August to 5.1%, according to the statistics ministry's data. The rate fell for the second month in a row from 5.2% in July and 5.6% in June.

The participation of women in the workforce rose for the second month in a row to 32% in August from 30.2% in June, according to the statistics ministry's monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

The ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) statement said the government modified the PLFS survey methodology in January this year to provide monthly and quarterly data on the country's labour force, with the first such monthly bulletin coming in April.

Male unemployment rate eased to a five-month low of 5%, the ministry said.

There was a marginal rise in overall labour force participation rate (LFPR) in August from 54.2% in June 2025 to 55% in August 2025.

To be sure, women's LFPR remained at about 32-33%, less than half of men's LFPR of about 77%.

While rural unemployment rate eased to 4.3% in August from 5.1% in May, urban unemployment rate remained higher at 6.7% in August, down from 7.2% a month ago.

The monthly bulletin was a survey of nearly 377,000 individuals, the ministry said.



India's key employment indicator, the worker-population ratio for all ages has increased from 38.2% in 2019-20 to 43.7% in 2023-24, according to the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by MoSPI. The survey was conducted for the July-June period annually, and the 2023-24 report was published in September 2024.



Job creation has been a decisive factor in India for the broader political economy. It was a key subject of debate during the 2024 general elections, with opposition parties highlighting issues related to unemployment and wage growth.

A Citigroup report in July 2024, stated that even though the economy was growing rapidly, India would still struggle to create enough jobs, received a scathing response from the union labour ministry.