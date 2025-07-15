India’s unemployment rate holds steady at 5.6% in June but masks labour softness

New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and above came in at 5.6% in June 2025, unchanged from the previous month, according to data released on Tuesday by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI).

The jobless rate held steady across genders, with both male and female unemployment at 5.6%.

Despite the headline stability, disparities persisted between geographies. Rural unemployment for individuals aged 15 and above was relatively low at 4.9% in June, while urban joblessness remained significantly higher at 7.1%, reflecting the uneven pace of recovery in labour markets.

Unemployment up from April To be sure, the overall unemployment rate has edged up from 5.1% in April, suggesting some pressure may be building, particularly in urban areas. Unemployment in urban areas has been rising steadily over the past three months, from 6.5% in April to 6.9% in May and further to 7.1% in June. This trend has been more pronounced among women.

Urban female unemployment for individuals aged 15 and above stood at 8.7% in April, rose to 9.1% in May, and held at that level in June, remaining consistently higher than male urban unemployment, which climbed from 5.8% in April to 6.2% in May and 6.4% in June.

The data above is based on the current weekly status (CWS) approach, which captures a person’s employment status over the seven days preceding the survey. In comparison, the usual status reflects their activity over a 365-day reference period.

Labour force participation rate falls Meanwhile, India’s labour force participation rate (LFPR) for people aged 15 and above declined to 56.1% in June from 56.9% in May and 58% in April. LFPR is the percentage of people who are either working or actively seeking work.

The dip in LFPR, which appeared more pronounced in urban areas, could reflect seasonal shifts in employment trends. Urban LFPR held steady at 50.4% in both May and June, rising to 50.7% in April. In contrast, rural LFPR fell more sharply, from 58% in April to 56.9% in May and 56.1% in June.

Notably, from May 2025 onwards, MoSPI has begun releasing key labour market indicators from the periodic labour force survey (PLFS), including LFPR, worker-population ratio (WPR), and unemployment rate (UR), every month instead of every quarter. This promises a more timely and granular view of employment dynamics across regions and demographics.

Worker-population ratio declines India’s WPR, which measures the proportion of people employed, also saw a steady decline over the quarter. For individuals aged 15 and above, WPR dropped from 52.8% in April to 51.7% in May and further to 51.2% in June.

The decline was more visible in rural areas, where WPR fell from 55.4% in April to 54.1% in May and 53.3% in June. Urban WPR also weakened slightly, from 47.4% in April to 46.9% in May and 46.8% in June.

Taken together, the rising unemployment in urban areas, coupled with falling LFPR and WPR across both rural and urban India, points to softening momentum in the labour market despite headline stability.