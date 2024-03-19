Morgan Stanley's chief Asia economist said it is "unlikely" that India could match China 's impressive economic growth rates, Bloomberg reported. The investment bank is however optimistic about the country's growth prospects, it added.

Chetan Ahya, in an interview with Bloomberg Television, projected India's economy to grow steadily at 6.5-7 percent over the long term, falling short of China's remarkable 10 percent average growth over three decades following its economic reforms in 1978.

"India will have its rightful place and early signs of the economy’s rise are visible in the increase in capital flows and the gain in India’s share of global foreign direct investment. But to say that India will replace China or compete very heavily with China in the manufacturing sector, we think that’s less likely. China is far more advanced in manufacturing and getting into new industries such as renewable, space, and legacy semiconductors. India is going to take time to get to that type of competitiveness," he said.

Challenges Hindering India's Growth

Ahya highlighted infrastructure deficiencies and a shortage of skilled labour as significant hindrances to India's economic progress.

He noted that these constraints imply a robust growth trajectory for India but at a more moderate rate of 6.5-7 percent, rather than the lofty 8-10 percent range.

Despite the challenges, Morgan Stanley remains optimistic about India's economic prospects, the report said. They compare the current expansion to the mid-2000s boom, propelled by increasing investments.

Ahya emphasised India's growing prominence evidenced by rising capital flows and a greater share of global foreign direct investment.

Manufacturing Sector Dynamics

Ahya cautioned against expecting India to swiftly replace China or become a formidable competitor in manufacturing.

He pointed out China's advanced manufacturing capabilities and its venture into emerging sectors such as renewable energy and space technology. India, he believes, will require time to achieve similar levels of competitiveness.

India recorded a growth rate of 8.4 percent in the final quarter of 2023, although doubts persist regarding data accuracy. Government projections anticipate a 7 percent expansion in the upcoming fiscal year.

Ahya suggested that robust growth might influence the timing of interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While Morgan Stanley anticipates a shallow rate cut cycle starting in June, unexpected growth could lead to a delay or abandonment of rate cuts.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has indicated reluctance to lower rates unless inflation stabilises around the 4 percent target. February's inflation data revealed a persistent deviation from the target, remaining more than 1 percentage point higher.

