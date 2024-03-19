India unlikely to reach China's 8-10% growth rate, says Morgan Stanley, sees growth around 6.5-7%
India’s economy will likely grow steadily at 6.5-7 percent over the long term, but the country is “far from replacing” rival and manufacturing powerhouse China, Morgan Stanley's Chetan Ahya told Bloomberg in an interview.
Morgan Stanley's chief Asia economist said it is "unlikely" that India could match China's impressive economic growth rates, Bloomberg reported. The investment bank is however optimistic about the country's growth prospects, it added.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message